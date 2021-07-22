Tech Bytes: Apple 5G iPhones for 2022 lineup, Clubhouse no longer invite-only, Google maps shows mass transit traffic

Apple’s big move into 5G. According to online tech reports, all iPhones will be 5G capable starting next year — no more 4G phones. Reports also say that Apple will overhaul its cheapest model, the iPhone SE — which will be available early next year.

Clubhouse is no longer invite-only. Now, anyone can join the live audio app that launched at the start of the pandemic. Clubhouse founders say the 10 million people on their waitlist will be added over time. The app has been getting competition from similar products like Twitter Spaces.

Finally, Google Maps is aiming to help train commuters. It is adding a feature in 10,000 cities across 100 countries that show users how crowded a transit line is. Users in New York and Sydney, Australia can see which cars on a specific train are the most crowded.