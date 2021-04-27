Tech Bytes: Apple app tracking transparency, Zoom immersive view feature, study show rideshares increase traffic

A new privacy tool for Apple. Its operating system will let users choose if you want your online activity tracked and sold to third party apps. Experts say it may be a double-edged sword, placing the power in the customer’s hands, in terms of privacy. But it may also hurt Facebook and the small businesses that benefit from ads on Facebook.

Zoom is launching a new feature with the look and feel of an actual in-person meeting. The video background is called “immersive view” and it places all the attendees in the same realistic looking virtual location

M.I.T. researchers found cities with ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft have an increase in traffic jams and the congestion lasts longer. The study links a decline in public transportation use with ridesharing companies.