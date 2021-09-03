Tech Bytes: Apple car production, Lightning cable can steal your data, NBA video game using real announcers

Are Apple cars on the way? Apple executives are reportedly in talks with Toyota about the possible production of its own car brand to come out in 2024. The company once apparently considered autonomous vehicles. But now, word is Apple wants to create cars for consumers.

Now a dangerous new tool for hackers. The new and upgraded version of an OMG cable, which resembles a standard lightning cable, allows hackers to steal a user’s information. Experts are warning that it can swipe passwords or anything a user types.

Finally, some audio reality in the new NBA 2K. The game will feature the real-life public address announcers from the arenas of all 30 teams. They’re doing introductions and other game highlights, like three-pointers. The game tips off next Friday.