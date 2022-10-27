Apple is changing its charging. The company says it will rework the primary cable port on iPhones to be compatible with universal USB-C charging. The change comes in order to comply with European Union rules taking effect in 2024.

Google has good news for users of its Workspace Individual plan. They’re getting a significant storage upgrade from 15 gigabytes to one terabyte at no extra cost. Google says the upgrade will happen automatically.

The new “world’s fastest shoes” are called Moonwalkers, and they’re supposed to boost your walking speed by 250%. They have eight wheels powered by an electric motor. The company is hoping to have the shoes on the market by next year at around $1,400 a pair.