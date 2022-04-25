Apple is cracking down on outdated apps. Developers say Apple put them on notice, warning that if an app hasn’t been updated in “a significant amount of time” it will be removed from the app store. The app developers were told they have 30 days to make updates.

Instagram is testing a new feature called Templates. It allows users to create reels by putting their own clips into pre-set frames. You can also add your own audio. It’s being tested by a small group of users now, with no word on when it could go live.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Images posted online appear to show Google’s first smartwatch. The device was reportedly left inside a restaurant. Google is expected to make an announcement about the watch which is said to have the codename “Rohan” next month. It will be released along with the Pixel Seven.