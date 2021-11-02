Tech Bytes: Apple crash detection, Beats Fit Pro earbuds, Pinterest does TV

(WHTM) — Apple plans to introduce a car crash detection feature for iPhones and Apple Watches next year. The Wall Street Journal reports the feature will be able to detect when a user has been in a crash based on a motion sensor and will dial 911 automatically.

Beats has just introduced its latest earbuds. The Beats Fit Pro has winged tips to stay locked in your ears, even during a strenuous workout. They’re also flexible and waterproof and even have noise cancellation. They also have seven hours of continuous playback. It cashes in at $200.

Pinterest is getting into live shopping with a new feature called Pinterest TV. It’s a series of live, shoppable, interactive videos focused on certain areas including home, food and fashion. Episodes will arrive on weekdays beginning next Monday, Nov. 8.