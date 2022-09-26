Apple is reportedly delaying the release of its Pay Later feature until next year. It was supposed to debut on Sept. 12, but the rollout may be pushed back until next spring. According to a report from Bloomberg, the delay is due to technical and engineering issues.

YouTube has a new look on the way. Some buttons on the homepage are being changed, and a number of titles will be rectangles with rounded corners instead of pill-shaped. The homepage redesign is still in the testing phase.

James Earl Jones is reportedly retiring from voicing Darth Vader, but Star Wars fans may not even notice. Vanity Fair says the 91-year-old actor has signed off on a plan to use artificial intelligence to craft new dialogue from his old voice recordings.