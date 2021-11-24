Tech Bytes: Apple delays digital ID, Spotify Netflix hub, Xbox 20th anniversary museum

(WHTM) — Apple is pushing back the release of its digital ID cards. The plan is to allow you to store your driver’s license to Apple Wallet and easily scan at airports, retailers and venues. The feature is now expected to debut next year. It’s not clear what caused the delay.

There’s a new Netflix Hub on Spotify. It offers fans a centralized place to find soundtracks, playlists and podcasts for their favorite shows and movies on Netflix. The expanding offerings already include material from popular shows like “Bridgerton,” “Squid Game” and “The Crown.”

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

Microsoft is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Xbox with an interactive museum. The metaverse remembrance allows you to roam through the console’s history. It also goes through some of the product’s low points, such as Microsoft’s ill-fated attempt to acquire Nintendo 21 years ago.