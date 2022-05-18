(WHTM) — Apple is previewing a series of features for its devices that would assist users with disabilities. Door detection will help the blind locate a door and even detect the type of handle it has. There’s also live caption for those with hearing impairment and Apple Watch mirroring with voice control instead of tapping.

Mastercard is developing a biometric checkout program allowing users to make payments with just a smile or a wave. The program is being tested in Brazilian supermarkets this week. Other tests overseas are planned, and Mastercard says it could soon come to the U.S.

Sony’s new earbuds may be the lightest of their kind on the market. The active noise-canceling buds, called LinkBuds S, weigh less than five grams each. They’re also expected to have high-resolution audio and a longer battery life than their predecessor.