Tech Bytes: Apple DIY repairs, Tidal offers free streaming, Xbox cloud gaming

(WHTM) — Big news for those who have an iPhone or a Mac computer, do-it-yourself repairs will soon be possible.

Apple says it will be making parts available to make the most common repairs to newer iPhones and Mac computers. This is after the company has resisted calls to allow customers to fix their own devices.

TIDAL, a music and video subscription streaming service, is offering free streaming for the first time. Access to the entire music catalog is available at no additional cost if you are willing to sit through advertisements and live without top-quality sounds. TIDAL’s standard $9.99 subscription plan now includes high-res audio. Plus, there’s now a $19.99 plan with premium features.

Finally, Xbox cloud gaming will soon be available on some consoles. Microsoft is rolling out the new feature, allowing users to try games by streaming, before actually downloading them. It will require users to have a game pass subscription.