Tech Bytes: Apple Health data app, Roku streaming stick 4K, Fortnite Balenciaga collaboration

A healthy update for iPhones. The launch of iOS 15 will give some users the option to share health data directly with their doctors. A sharing function has been added to the device’s health app. So far, six health record companies have signed on.

Roku has unveiled its new $50 4K streaming stick. It’s an all-new design and it promises better performance, boots up 30% quicker and has a WiFi receiver that’s twice as fast as the old version. The Roku 4K Stick is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Fortnite is teaming with high fashion. The game’s creator has partnered with fashion house Balenciaga on four new outfits for use during gameplay and it doesn’t stop in the virtual world. A Fortnite-themed Balenciaga collection of clothing is also going on sale.