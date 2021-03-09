Tech Bytes: Apple iMac Pro discontinued, Google Pixel measures heart rate and breathing, Sony banana controller coming?

The iMac Pro’s farewell tour. Apple is discontinuing the all in one personal computer and workstation after four years on the market. The base model, which costs $5,000, will still be sold while supplies last.

An update to the Google Fit app arriving today allows Pixel phones to measure your heart rate and breathing. Measuring heart rate involves placing a finger over the rear camera to get your pulse reading. Breath tracking uses the front camera to monitor chest movements and calculate breaths per minute.

The video came controller of the future may be no further than your kitchen. Sony has reportedly filed a patent to turn food products like bananas and other household items into Playstation controllers. The goal is to use a camera to map out virtual buttons on any object.