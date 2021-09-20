Tech Bytes: Apple iOS update, Amazon bans 600 Chinese brands, Harley-Davidson electric bikes

Tech Bytes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

iOS 15 has arrived. Apple’s latest operating system for iPhones and iPads offers new features like the ability to FaceTime Android users. There’s also a focus mode for managing your notifications and you can store your driver’s license in your digital wallet.

Amazon has banned more than 600 Chinese brands in a fraud crackdown. The retail giant says the companies violated policies on reviews, saying some were offering rewards for customers who left reviews. A recent study found those reviews tend to be more favorable.

Harley-Davidson is making more of its electric bicycles. They are similar to the limited edition electric bikes the company released last year. Only 650 of the vintage-inspired motorcycles are being made this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss