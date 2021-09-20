Tech Bytes: Apple iOS update, Amazon bans 600 Chinese brands, Harley-Davidson electric bikes

iOS 15 has arrived. Apple’s latest operating system for iPhones and iPads offers new features like the ability to FaceTime Android users. There’s also a focus mode for managing your notifications and you can store your driver’s license in your digital wallet.

Amazon has banned more than 600 Chinese brands in a fraud crackdown. The retail giant says the companies violated policies on reviews, saying some were offering rewards for customers who left reviews. A recent study found those reviews tend to be more favorable.

Harley-Davidson is making more of its electric bicycles. They are similar to the limited edition electric bikes the company released last year. Only 650 of the vintage-inspired motorcycles are being made this year.