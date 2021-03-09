Tech Bytes: Apple kids podcast, Zuckerberg smart glasses, Super Nintendo World

Apple is lending a helping hand, for finding podcasts suitable for kids. It’s launching the “kids and family” podcast experience, with the help of a non-profit media company. Recommendations will be updated monthly..with new, popular or timely offerings.

Mark Zuckerburg says we could be teleporting by the end of the decade. Facebook’s CEO believes smart glasses could allow us to visit other people’s homes virtually. He feels the futuristic meetings would also fight climate change by reducing commuting and travel.

The grand opening of Super Nintendo World is just days away. The theme park, located at Universal Studios in Osaka Japan, will welcome its first visitors next Thursday after several COVID-related delays. In addition to the rides and attractions, fans could play in the park virtually.