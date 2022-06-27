(WHTM) — Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a flood of new devices this fall. Consumers can expect to see four new iPhone 14s, a trio of updated Apple Watches, and refreshed AirPods Pro. One of the latest iPad models may have a 15-inch screen.

Video game creator Riot Games is going to start monitoring the chats of people playing Valorant. The studio is hoping to fight disruptive behavior during games. The voice data collection will begin on July 13. Riot hopes to launch a beta version later this year.

There’s a new streaming site billing itself as Spotify for nature lovers. It’s called earth.fm. The site lets you listen to nature sounds from all over the world from different bird species to forest noises. The sounds are also thought to help relieve stress.