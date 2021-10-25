Tech Bytes: Apple Macbook Pro shipping delays, Tesla self-driving issues, Clubhouse pinned links

(WHTM) — The newest Macbook Pro laptops will begin arriving on doorsteps soon. People who pre-ordered the Macbooks last week when they were unveiled should be receiving their new computers starting tomorrow. If you order now, you’ll have to wait until mid-November to late December depending on the model.

Tesla has pulled its new self-driving software just hours after rolling it out. Some drivers complained the new software gave false crash warnings among other issues. CEO Elon Musk said issues like this are “to be expected.”

The social audio app Clubhouse is going to start allowing moderators to pin links to the top of rooms The new feature is meant to direct listeners to other material that can enhance their experience. Some links won’t be allowed for security or other reasons. The feature rolls out Wednesday.