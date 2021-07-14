Tech Bytes: Apple magnetic battery, Twitter reply settings, more Americans now play video games

Extra battery life for the latest iPhone. Apple has unveiled a magnetic battery pack that snaps onto the back of the iPhone 12. It costs $99 and charges at about the same rate as an older wall charger. The mag safe battery pack can be pre-ordered now and starts shipping next week.

Twitter has added a new feature. You can now change who can reply to your tweets, even after you’ve already sent them out. The new feature also allows more control over discussions in your replies section. The social network is trying to limit negative behavior on the platform.

A new survey finds 227 million Americans, or two thirds of the population, played video games during the last year. That’s up 13 million from the year before. Growing evidence that gaming took off during the pandemic. More than half of all respondents saying video games were a source of stress relief during lockdown.