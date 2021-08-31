Tech Bytes: Apple Music classical streaming, Instagram wants your birthday, Jeep Wrangler now in Pink

Another acquisition for Apple. The company just bought a classical music streaming service called Primephonic. Apple plans to use it to launch a classical music app next year. It adds to Apple music’s library of more than 75 million songs.

Next, Instagram will soon require people to give their birthday on the app. Instagram says tracking birthdays is part of its effort to make it harder for adults to message users under 18-years-old. The company warns it will be able to catch people lying about their age with artificial intelligence checking “happy birthday” posts.

Fiat Chrysler is getting colorful with one of its popular vehicles. The company has come out with a hot pink Jeep Wrangler. The new color is part of the brand’s 80th anniversary celebration. It’s only available for a limited time.