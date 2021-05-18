Tech Bytes: Apple Music improved audio quality, Samsung new foldable display, Android phones announce caller ID

Apple Music is bringing better sound quality to its subscribers at no extra charge.Apple will support higher-quality audio. The company says listeners will have access to 75 million songs, hearing them the way the artists created them in the studio.

Some new product teases from Samsung. First, a double folding panel concept that could be used as a smartphone. Unfolded, it measures just over seven inches. The company also unveiled a 17 in. foldable panel, which experts say may indicate a folding Galaxy Tablet could be on the way.

Your Android phone can now tell you who is calling.The Google Phone app is able to announce the name appearing on your caller ID, which saves you glancing at the screen. You can download it from the Google Play Store.