Tech Bytes: Apple new product announcement, Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, Facebook video speed dating

A new launch event for Apple. The tech giant has confirmed its latest product reveal will be next Tuesday. The event is expected to show off Apple’s new iPads and Macs. There’s also talk of new AirPods and the “AirTags,” a tracking device to help keep track of valuables.

Microsoft has unveiled its Surface Laptop 4, competition for Apple’s Macbook Air. Customers will have two sizes to choose from – the 13.5 or 15 inch. They offer up to 19 hours of battery life and start at $1,000 dollars.

Facebook is testing a video speed dating app. It’s called Sparked and it’s touted as “video speed dating with kind people”. Initial dates last four minutes but if users agree, they can schedule a 10-minute second date. Sparked is free and there’s no swiping.