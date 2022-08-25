Apple has announced the date for its next new products event. It has sent out invitations for a launch event on Sept. 7. Apple is expected to reveal four new iPhone models. There’s also word the new Apple Watch and AirPod models will be unveiled.

You can now buy a Peloton bike on Amazon. The company’s original bike is selling for about $1,400. It comes with free in-home delivery and assembly. Amazon is also carrying Peloton fitness equipment and apparel. News of the deal sent Peloton’s sagging shares up 20%.

Fitbit has revealed an update to three of its fitness trackers. They range in size, color, and cost. An entry-level tracker has a $100 price tag, while a more advanced version costs $300. All three devices are available for preorder.