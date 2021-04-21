Tech Bytes: Apple new products, Outlook settings for meetings, Polaroid smallest instant camera

The company unveiled a thinner iMac desktop that comes in seven colors. The latest iPad Pro with 5G is billed as the most powerful tablet on the market. Apple also rolled out AirTags to help you track lost items.

Microsoft is making changes to give you a break during meetings. An update to Outlook will allow companies the option of scheduling breaks between work meetings. Microsoft made the change after doing its own research on digital overload. The company said in a blog post that even a “sliver” of time between meetings can help.

Finally, Polaroid’s smallest camera ever. The “Polaroid Go” is designed to be worn. It’s four inches long and just over two inches tall. Pictures take about 15 minutes to develop. The device costs $100 and will be available next Tuesday.