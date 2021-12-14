Tech Bytes: Apple nudity detection, Adobe Creative Cloud Express, LG two unique TVs

(WHTM) — Apple is reportedly adding a new feature aimed at protecting children. Bloomberg says the technology, included with the new operating system, will scan text messages for explicit images. Images not suitable for children will be blurred and the child will receive a warning before viewing.

Adobe is out with new software, designed to help users create graphics and animations. Creative Cloud Express lets users combine different audio and video elements and use effects to make them move. It’s free but a subscription level allows more options.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

LG is rolling out two new television models next year. One is LG Stand By Me, a 27 inch, battery-operated set that can be wheeled around on an adjustable stand. There’s also the high-design OLED TV that leans against a wall instead of being mounted.