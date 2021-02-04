Tech Bytes: Apple outage, Alexa COVID sties, Instagram Vertical stories

Apple has reported partial outages for services including iCloud Drive, Photos, Mail, and Notes. The company says some iCloud services have been running slow – or have not been working all together. Some of the problems have been ironed out, but some users are still running into partial outages.

If you’re looking to get a COVID test, you can now turn to Alexa. The smart speaker from Amazon will rattle off a list of all the nearby testing sites. Alexa will also help you locate the closest vaccine trials and can also give you all the vaccine trials within 30 miles.

Instagram confirms it’s working on a “vertical stories” feature. Right now, users browse “stories” with taps and horizontal swipes. It’s unclear if – or when – the vertical feature will launch but development is seen as Instagram’s attempt to better compete with TikTok.