Tech Bytes: Apple product launch event, TikTok mental health guide, Nintendo Switch Bluetooth audio

Tech Bytes
The wait for Apple’s new gadgets. Apple boss Tim Cook introduced the new models of the iPhone 13 Tuesday, with its longer battery life and a more responsive screen than past models. Prices start at $700. The phones will be available next Friday.

TikTok is offering new features to support the mental well-being of its users. Along with updated warning labels for sensitive content, there’s a guide on engaging with people who may be struggling. The features follow research showing Instagram may impact the mental health of teens.

A pleasant surprise for Nintendo Switch users. The video game console now has Bluetooth audio support. But there’s a catch — if you use Bluetooth, you’ll be limited to two wireless controllers. Also, the system doesn’t support Bluetooth microphones.

