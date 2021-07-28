Tech Bytes: Apple record Q3 sales, Oculus VR rash, Simpsons arcade game

Apple is reporting record profit fueled by iPhone sales that soared by 50%. The company made a $27.1 billion profit — the best for the third quarter in its 45-year history. Every one of Apple’s product lines grew by over 12%.

Facebook is halting sales of its Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality gaming headset because its foam rash has given users a rash. The company will start giving customers a new silicon cover that goes over the foam insert. The headset will start coming with the silicone cover in about one month.

The Simpsons are going retro for their 30th birthday. The cabinet arcade game from the 1990s is making a return. Arcade1Up promises the new version has authentic artwork and will be relatively easy to put together, though no word on the price. Pre-ordes start in mid-August