Meta is reportedly looking to expand paid features across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. One company executive said they’re seeking opportunities to build new products and experiences that people would be willing to pay for.

Apple is out with an update of iOS 12 to deal with a security flaw. If you’re hanging onto iPhone models 5S, 6, or 6 Plus, you’ll need to download a security patch. Just go to settings, click on “general,” then select “software update.”

LG has its first bendable OLED TV called the LG Flex. It allows a choice between flat and curved modes at the touch of a button. The curved screen provides a more immersive gaming experience. Neither the price nor the release date has been made public.