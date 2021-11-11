Tech Bytes: Apple small business service, YouTube hiding dislike count, Instagram ‘take a break’

(WHTM) — Apple is bringing in a new service for businesses with up to 500 employees. The subscription service helps companies with functions ranging from device setup to employee onboarding. It will also include full-time Apple support and iCloud storage at a cost of about $3 a month.

YouTube has started to keep dislikes private. You can still dislike a video but you won’t be able to see how many others felt the same way. Video creators will still see the count. YouTube says the move is meant to promote “respectful interactions.”

Instagram is testing a new feature to remind you to stop scrolling. It’s called the “take a break” feature. Users who opt-in will get an alert after spending a certain amount of time on the app after 10, 20 or 30 minutes. It could be rolled out to all users as early as next month.