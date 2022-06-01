(WHTM) — Apple’s new software updates iOS 16 will include updates to notifications, and messages in the health app according to Bloomberg.

The software is also said to include new multitasking panels for iPads. It’s all expected to be released at Apple’s conference next week.

TikTok is testing a new feature that removes buttons from the screen when scrolling through videos,

It is called clear mode and it makes it easy for content creators and other users to screenshot clips without the clutter of usernames, captions, and other information.

A binging record on Netflix. Fans of Stranger Things 4 set a new record, watching nearly 287 million hours of the show’s new season over the weekend. That is the most viewing for one season of a show in a single week.