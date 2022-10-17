Apple’s immersive audio experience is now coming to cars. Mercedes-Benz announced it is adding Apple’s Spatial Audio to a select number of its cars. Those models will be equipped with a 31-speaker sound system which costs up to $6,700 at purchase.

It’s the end of G4 TV…again. The game-centric network has been shut down by Comcast a year after its relaunch. G4 first appeared on cable in 2002 but was closed down a decade later. Management says ratings were low and G4 just couldn’t be sustained.

Razer and Verizon have unveiled a new handheld gaming device. Razer says its Razer Edge has 87% more pixels than similar models. It runs on a Snapdragon gaming platform developed specifically for the Edge. Prices start at $400 for the Wi-Fi-only model.