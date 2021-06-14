Tech Bytes: Apple store masks, Xbox new games, going into space with Bezos

Apple is reportedly ending mask requirements for vaccinated customers at most retail stores. Bloomberg is also reporting that the new policy could start Tuesday. The tech giant is also ditching mask requirements at some corporate offices in California.

Microsoft just launched a new slate of games on Xbox Game Pass – its monthly subscription service. The 11 new titles were announced at the E3 conference. They’re mostly from game maker Bethesda, which was acquired by Microsoft this year. Some of the games will be accessible through Xbox, PC and Xcloud.

An unidentified bidder will join Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his brother on a trip into space next month. That mystery bidder just shelled out $28 million for his, or her, seat on the flight. A fourth passenger will also be on the trip.