Tech Bytes: Apple to build 5G modem, vertical PC monitor for social media, Macy’s Parade balloons NFTs

(WHTM) — Apple’s possible big move for future iPhones. The company is reportedly getting close to having its own 5G modems ready for its 2023 iPhone models. It would be another step in Apple’s long effort to have control of the parts that make up its devices.

A Japanese company now has a way to follow your social media platforms without interfering with your work. It’s a separate narrow screen designed especially for Twitter and Instagram, which plugs right into your laptop’s USB port. It’ll be out in February, running about $130.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade turns 95 today and the retailer is marking the occasion by auctioning off digital collectibles from parades gone by. Ten one-of-a-kind NFTs are up for grabs images of balloons dating back to a black and white soldier from the 1920s. Proceeds go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.