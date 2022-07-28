(WHTM) — Facebook’s parent company, Meta, just reported a quarterly decline in revenue for the first time ever. It is now also seeing profits drop for three straight quarters. Analysts say it is the result of slowing digital ad sales.

Good news for games, a new study from Oxford finds that time spent playing video games has no effect on mental health. Instead of relying on questionnaires, Oxford researchers tracked the actual gameplay of more than 40,000 individual players to come up with their results.

Apple is apparently stepping up efforts to roll out its own self-driving electric vehicle. The company reportedly hired a veteran executive from Lamborghini. Bloomberg says he will become one of the most senior managers on the project and is expected to help lead the design of the Apple car.