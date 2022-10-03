TikTok is planning to bring a live shopping feature to the U.S. this holiday season. The Financial Times says the feature would allow creators to host live shopping sessions on TikTok while giving brands the chance to broadcast the stream on their sites. In July, a report said TikTok had decided against the move.

It looks like Touch ID won’t be making a comeback on iPhones. The company has reportedly tested in-screen Touch ID and even considered adding it to the power button like some iPads, but Bloomberg says Apple is sticking with Face ID and is not expected to bring back Touch ID to its phones any time soon.

YouTube TV subscribers no longer have to go all-or-nothing when it comes to their channel lineup. Subscribers can now choose individual channels and services. The a la carte plan will cost at most about $5 less per month than receiving all of the channels.