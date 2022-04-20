(WHTM) — Apple says nearly 20% of all materials used in products last year were recycled. That is the most ever and for the first time included recycled gold.

Instagram is extending its fundraising tool to reels. Users can now add a link to their video reels for people to donate to nonprofits. It was announced as part of the company’s Earth Day efforts. Parent company Meta covers the fees so every penny of each donation goes to the charitable organizations.

Logitech has unveiled its new mouse. The latest version, called the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse, is smaller. It is also designed to reduce the pressure on your wrist while lifting it into a more natural position. The mouse will cost you $70.