Tech Bytes: Apple tracking, MoviePass, virtual Tinder dating

(WHTM) — Apple is making changes to its Airtags to address unwanted tracking. Airtags are designed to help locate misplaced belongings but according to police, people have used them for stalking and other crimes. Apple says updated software will make it easier to detect Airtags that may have been planted by others.

Remember the subscription movie ticket service MoviePass? It’s coming back this summer after the company shut down in 2019. Details are still unclear but the service is likely to offer tiered ticket plans at varying prices, along with some special perks for subscribers.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Tinder is now offering virtual blind dating. A new feature on the online dating platform lets users chat before being able to see what each other looks like. When announcing the new feature, Tinder called it the “OG way to meet someone new.”