Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 Wednesday. Reports say we should expect at least two updates to the Apple Watch and possibly more information on Apple’s rumored virtual reality headset.

Google is also planning a big reveal, announcing a rollout event for next month. The company will launch its Pixel 7 phones powered by a next-generation chip as well as its Pixel Watch, the first smartwatch built by Google inside and out. And there will be new Nest devices, too.

The Pixel is the world’s first LEGO-compatible mechanical keyboard. Its maker calls it “fully customizable.” The keyboard can be preordered now and eventually purchased for about $200.