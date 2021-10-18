Tech Bytes: Apple unveils new products, Facebook AI removes hate posts, Moscow Face Pay system

(WHTM) — Apple is holding a big event Monday to unveil its latest products. The company is expected to introduce redesigned Macbook Pros, featuring 14 and 16-inch screens and its powerful new processor. Among other things, we may also see the next generation of Airpods with shorter stems.

Facebook is responding to claims that its anti-hate speech technology isn’t good enough. A Wall Street Journal article claims Facebook workers don’t believe the company consistently flags inappropriate content. But, in a blog post Sunday, a Facebook executive said hate speech on the platform has dropped 50% in recent years.

Nearly 250 stations in Moscow’s subway system are now equipped with a facial recognition payment system. To sign up, riders need to submit a photo and connect payment accounts through an app. Privacy advocates probably think the system is going to be a trainwreck.