Tech Bytes: Apple update security fix, Windows 11 Android Apps, Google Assistant stop talking

(WHTM) — Apple is fixing security flaws in iPhones and iPads. Apple is out with software updates, it fixes a major glitch that allows websites you visit the ability to see your browsing history and other personal data.

Changes are coming to Microsoft’s Windows 11. Starting next month, users of the operating system can install a limited number of apps from Amazon’s App Store. There will also be taskbar changes and redesigned Notepad and Media Player apps.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

You can now silence your Google Assistant with a one-word command. When the smart speaker starts rambling on you can simply say “stop” and it’ll immediately shut off. No need to say “hey Google” first. The shortcut can only shush Google Assistant’s voice. It won’t work on music.