Apple is urging iOS users to install the latest software update to fix a serious security flaw. iPhone, iPad, and Mac users are being told to update their devices amid news of a flaw that could allow hackers to take over. The company has not said how many people may have been affected.

Cameo Live is a new way for fans to chat with their favorite celebrities. It offers 10-minute video calls and allows you to invite up to nine friends and family members to be involved as well. The cost depends on the celebrity.

For the first time ever, people streaming their favorite shows outnumbered those who watch broadcast or cable. The most recent figures show streaming services drew nearly 35% of viewers, cable had just over 34%, and broadcast TV had only about 22% of viewers.