Apple trademark filings have revealed possible names for its upcoming mixed reality headset. Bloomberg says the filings are for the names “Reality One,” “Reality Pro,” and “Reality Processor.” It was filed by what may be a shell company ahead of Apple’s AR/VR headset launch.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Google Meet is rolling out an unmute shortcut similar to Zoom’s push-to-talk feature. Users will be able to unmute themselves by holding down the space bar, and they’ll be muted again by releasing it. The feature will be available next month, but users will have to enable it in the settings.

Netflix’s games are getting more social. The streaming site is testing gamer handles on some mobile titles. The goal is to have subscribers play Netflix mobile games with each other and rank themselves on leaderboards. It’s already up and running on “Into the Breach” and other titles.