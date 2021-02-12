Tech Bytes: Apple watch COVID, Alexa song share, a digital dog trainer

A new study finds that the apple watch can detect COVID-19 up to seven days before testing. Researchers say that’s significant because the virus can be contagious well before symptoms appear. Subtle changes in a person’s heart rate could predict infection.

Listening to a song? Alexa can now help you share it with your friends. The new function can send a song or the name of an artist to another Alexa-enabled device. All you have to do is say, “Alexa, share this song with…” and give your friend’s name.

A dog-treat system that uses artificial intelligence. The device drops treats when it detects that your dog is in the position you asked for. The developers say it can analyze the animal’s position in just one second – and they claim it’s more than 90% accurate.