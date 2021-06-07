Tech Bytes: Apple WWDC starts today, Twitter ‘super followers’ coming, Tinder adds block contact feature

A much-anticipated unveiling from Apple. The company is kicking off its annual developers conference Monday. It could feature iOS 15, as well as new versions of software for most Apple products We may also see a new iMac Pro and updated Macbook Pros.

New details are emerging about Twitter’s new feature which will allow users to charge followers for extra content. Reports say the feature, called “super followers,” will be limited to users with at least 10,000 followers. It’s expected to launch soon.

Tinder’s new “block contacts” feature. it allows users to avoid familiar faces from their contacts list who are also on the dating app. Over 40% of tinder users say they’ve seen an ex on a dating app. Tinder’s “block contacts” launches Monday.