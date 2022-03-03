(WHTM) — Apple’s next event to unveil its latest products will be held on March 8. Sources say they are expected to see a new low-cost iPhone SE with 5G, plus the latest iPad Air, which will possibly be equipped with the face-ID unlocking feature.

Amazon is closing its 68 retail stores that sell books, electronics, and toys. Sales at those locations were significantly lower than the company’s other retail businesses. Closing dates vary by location. The move leaves Amazon’s brick-and-mortar focus on its grocery businesses.

Facebook is shutting down “Campus,” the section of its app designed for college. The company now says that the best way to support students is through Facebook groups and all “Campus” profiles, groups, posts, and other data will be deleted on March 10.