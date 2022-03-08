(WHTM) — Apple is just hours away from its first product launch of the year. It is expected to announce a new version of its low-cost iPhone SE, possibly with 5G. Plus, an updated iPad Air may be unveiled with the latest mobile chip and there may be new colors for products, including a dark green iPhone 13.

Samsung says hackers stole internal company data and source code for Galaxy devices. The same group claiming responsibility recently breached a company that makes microchips and then tried to blackmail that company. Samsung insists no personal data from customers or employees was stolen.

Finally, a new beef between Google and Apple. Google is claiming its Chrome 99 web browser is significantly faster on Mac OS and Android, and Google says Chrome even outperforms Apple’s Safari browser. So far, no response from Apple.