Tech Bytes: Apple’s pink screen, Whatsapp chats, noise-canceling ear buds

(WHTM) — In Monday’s tech bytes, Apple’s pink screen problem, Whatsapp chats and new earbuds.

Some iPhone 13 users are reporting that the screen of their device randomly goes pink, making it impossible to use until it is restarted. Apple is advising users to back up their data and to make sure the latest software is downloaded.

You may soon be able to transfer Whatsapp chats from Andriod to iOS. Reports say updates in both operating systems may allow the transfer via the Move to iOS app.

Finally, a new version of the earbuds that prides itself on not giving you great sound. The Quiet on Three sleep earbuds will block out unwated sounds so that you can sleep in peace. It doesn’t offer white noise like some similar products, however