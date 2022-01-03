Tech Bytes: AT&T and Verizon reject 5G delay, Microsoft Exchange Y2K22 bug, Samsung TV remote

(WHTM) — Major telecom companies and the U.S. government are battling it out over Wednesday’s rollout of 5G wireless service. Verizon and AT&T are rejecting the government’s request to delay the rollout of the new service due to concerns about planes’ electronics systems. But the companies say they will limit 5G service around certain airports on a temporary basis.

Microsoft is offering a fix for a year-end bug on Exchange. The bug prevented some users from sending emails on New Year’s Day. The company says the issue stems from a date check failure with the change of the new year.

Samsung has added a twist to its eco-remote. The solar-powered device can now stay charged by using radio waves from your router. The goal is to eliminate batteries as a power source.