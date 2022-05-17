(WHTM) — Verizon customers will soon be paying more for wireless service. Fees are rising next month for Verizon consumer and business customers. Wireless service costs will increase, and businesses will soon be hit with new charges. Some fees will increase by $2 per month. The move follows rate hikes announced by AT&T.

Apple will now let apps automatically charge you more for your subscriptions. That means a developer can automatically renew at a higher price without explicitly asking customers to opt in, but developers must meet certain conditions, such as being limited to one price increase per year.

Sony has announced the first batch of games to be available on its revamped online service. They include Assassin’s Creed and NBA 2K22. A month’s subscription starts at $10. PlayStation Plus will have three tiers when it arrives on June 13.