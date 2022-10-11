A fictional dating app from a fictional TV show is coming to the real world. The fake dating app from “Ted Lasso” is coming to Bumble for real. Bantr Live will let users chat without seeing any pictures of each other. If they match with the person, they will be able to see their full profile. The fun begins Thursday.

Amazon has kicked off its second Prime Day event of the year. The Prime Early Access Sale runs through Wednesday, offering deals on hundreds of thousands of items. Consumers can get a Fire Stick for as low as $20, a Keurig mini coffee maker for $50, and save $70 on AirPods Max.

The “@” symbol has now come to YouTube. The site has introduced handles to help creators identify with their channels. The “@” username format mimics the symbols used on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The handles will appear on channel pages as well as YouTube shorts.