(WHTM) — In Thursday’s tech bytes, some big additions to Apple’s Wallet.

Arizona is the first state to roll out Apple’s digital driver’s license and state I.D.

Residents can add them to their Apple Wallets right from the Wallet app. Several other states will offer the feature soon.

Google says it will stop selling movies and television shows from the Google Play app starting in May.

Instead, users can make those purchases from the Google TV app. Books and other apps will still be available at Google Play.

YouTube is rolling out more free television options. The site has made 4,000 television episodes available for streaming at no cost.

Ad-supporting programming includes Hell’s Kitchen and Unsolved Mysteries. The offering puts YouTube in competition with other services such as Peacock and Roku